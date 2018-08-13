Early Voting For Florida Primary Starts This Week

Early voting gets underway in Florida this week. Statewide primary races on the August 28th ballot include the governor, agriculture commissioner and attorney general.

Seminole County Supervisor of Elections Mike Ertel said early voting is popular with voters in his county.

“The trend for Seminole County and statewide actually, is a lot of folks are really preferring to go to one of our early voting centers," said Ertel.

He said early voting combines "the convenience of a mail in ballot, which means generally you can vote on your own time, with that personal experience of being able to go to the polls, with your neighbors, casting that ballot in person.”

Ertel said in the 2016 election, 27% of voters voted by mail, 47% voted at an early voting center, and fewer than a quarter waited to cast a ballot on Election day.

Early voting starts Friday August 17th in Orange County and Saturday August 18th in Seminole County. Click here for a statewide list of early voting dates and locations.

Editor's note: an earlier version of this story incorrectly reported early voting beginning in Orange County on Monday August 13th.