City of Orlando's Hackathon Encourages Residents to Solve Problems Using Coding

By Danielle Prieur
Published August 10, 2018 at 12:09 PM EDT
Coding language might be a solution to city-wide problems addressed at hackathon. Photo: Flickr Creative Commons

Tomorrow is the National Civic Day of Hacking.

Residents can work collaboratively on solutions to city-wide problems. City of Orlando’s Innovation Director Matt Broffman says technical and graphic design experts will be on hand to help them bring their visions to life.

“There’s a great community that has been built over the years. Someone whose learning a new programming language. Or someone whose just learning to code. Or someone who can do design work.”

Past projects have included an app that took tourists on a guided tour of the city. The event runs from 8:30 a.m. 6:30 p.m. at Starter Studio in downtown Orlando.

If you'd like to listen to the full story, please click on the clip above.

