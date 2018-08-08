© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Orange County Reviews its Sexual Harassment Policies After Incident at its HR Division

By Danielle Prieur
Published August 8, 2018 at 5:07 AM EDT
Orange County reviews its sexual harassment policies. Photo: Flickr Creative Commons

Orange County Commissioner Emily Bonilla called for a work session to review sexual harassment policies after an investigator made a comment to suggest sexual harassment was a common practice among county employees. The investigation stemmed from an incident where a county employee was accused of harassing an intern. That employee resigned.

Commissioner Pete Clark says the comment by the investigator wasn’t indicative of what he experienced as county employee.

“That someone was that reckless and wrong. I just can’t see that happening. For me on the other side of the desk it’s inconceivable. Let’s continue to make sure it’s not a part of this culture.”

The County’s Office of Professional Standards says it reviewed sexual harassment records for the county for the past eight years finding only 33 investigations of sexual harassment complaint with two qualifying as severe and pervasive harassment of a sexual nature.

If you'd like to listen to the full story, please click on the clip above.

