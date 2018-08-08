© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
First Responders are at Risk Responding to Drug Overdoses Where Fentanyl Could be Present: One UCF Professor has a Solution

By Danielle Prieur
Published August 8, 2018 at 1:46 PM EDT
Fentanyl is deadly if police officers and canine units come in contact with it unknowingly. Photo: Flickr Creative Commons

Fentanyl and carfentanil can kill first responders if they come in contact with them while responding to a drug overdose.

Researchers at UCF are developing a device to reduce the risk for first responders. Dr. Subith Vasu says the device uses a laser to determine the chemical make-up of an unknown substance.

“Right now they need to take a sample, send to the lab and wait for the results and that’s a very lengthy process but before entering a room they need to know if they are safe. Because these compounds are highly lethal and if they come in contact with your skin you can actually die.”

Vasu and his team received a one million dollar grant from the Department of Defense to develop the test.

The Department of Justice says fentanyl is 50-100 times more potent than morphine while carfentanil can be as much as 10,000 times stronger.

If you'd like to listen to the full story, please click on the clip above.

 

Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
