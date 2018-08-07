© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Fishkind Conversations: Amendment 1

By Brendan Byrne
Published August 7, 2018 at 7:37 AM EDT
90.7's economic analyst Dr. Hank Fishkind, President of Fishkind and Associates

There are 13 proposed constitutional amendments on the November ballot. Among them is Amendment 1 that would provide a homestead exemption on the portion of home values between $100,000 and $125,000, meaning some of a home's value would be exempted from property taxes other than school district taxes.

90.7’s economic analyst Hank Fishkind says while that might look good on the ballot to some homeowners, it could have a negative effect on cities and counties that rely on that tax revenue.

