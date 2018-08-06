Indian River Lagoon Cleared For Recreation

The Indian River Lagoon is cleared for swimming, boating and fishing. Residents were told to stay away from a section of the lagoon after a wastewater leak reported July 30.

The City of Titusville has been conducting water quality tests at a handful of locations and said the water is safe again for recreational use.

The leak happened after an old main ruptured. Crews shut down the damaged line.

The city said it didn’t know this particular pipe was still active. Duane De Freese is executive director of the Indian River Lagoon National Estuary Program. He said communities need to invest in and upgrade their water infrastructure. And there are some things residents can do in their own backyard to help keep waterways clean.

“Reduce fertilizer, reduce the use of pesticides and herbicides, make sure the lawn-care professionals aren’t blowing their grass clippings into storm water drains,” said De Freese.

He said homeowners with septic tanks should make sure their tanks are inspected.