© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Puerto Rican and Virgin Islands Evacuees are Still Facing Health and Career Challenges

By Danielle Prieur
Published August 3, 2018 at 1:14 PM EDT
A lot of these challenges stem from the fact they struggle to secure full-time jobs. Photo: Flickr Creative Commons

Community leaders met to discuss the challenges still facing Puerto Rican and Virgin Islands families displaced by hurricane Maria, including getting their children ready for the upcoming school year. Orange County Public Schools spokesperson Scott Howat says the district hired additional staff including counselors to address these concerns.

“That runs from registration to vaccines to information about schools that they need to pursue.”

OCPS was an exhibitor at all day expo Saturday at the Orange County Convention Center. Free resources for children included health screenings and vaccines.

If you'd like to listen to the full story, please click on the clip above.

Tags
jobsPuerto RicocareerHealthhurricaneHurricane Mariahealth and wellnessjob faircareer explorationVirgin Islands
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
See stories by Danielle Prieur
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details