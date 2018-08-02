© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
CT Scanners Aren't Just for Hospital Docs Anymore: Orange County Medical Examiner Gets the Technology

By Danielle Prieur
Published August 2, 2018 at 4:47 PM EDT
The District 9 Medical Examiner will use new CT scanning technology to view injuries especially when dealing with mass casualties or families who won't autopsy their loved ones for religious reasons. Photo: Danielle Prieur

The Orange County medical examiner wants to be the first in Florida to use CT scanning technology for autopsies.

County commissioners approved more than $530,000 to buy a CT machine.

Medical Examiner Dr. Joshua Stephany says the new technology would allow his staff to complete autopsies quicker and more accurately.

It would help with the response to mass casualities like the Pulse shooting or work with families whose religious or cultural beliefs are opposed to traditional autopsies.

To listen to the full conversation between Dr. Stephany and health reporter Danielle Prieur, please click on the clip above.

Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
