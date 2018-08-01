Orlando Launches Downtown Ambassador Program

Rolling out in matching gray uniforms, Downtown Ambassadors will work to assist visitors and residents, as well as police.

The program is designed to enhance the hospitality and safety of the city. Whether that’s by walking someone to their car late at night, helping tourists navigate the streets of downtown or referring the homeless to available resources.

This is the second time the ambassador program has been implemented in Orlando: it ran from 2007 to 2009 before it was cut.

Making the rounds by foot, bike and car, the 17 ambassadors will work in shifts seven days a week.

Those seeking ambassador services can call or text 407-902-4374.