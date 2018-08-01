© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Last Stop Before Liftoff For NASA Astronauts Gets An Upgrade

By Brendan Byrne
Published August 1, 2018 at 12:51 AM EDT
NASA/Kim Shiflett
/
Astronaut Crew Quarters upgrades inside the Operations and Checkout (O&C) building at NASA's Kennedy Space Center.

The astronaut crew quarters at Kennedy Space Center are getting an update ahead of the first launch of NASA astronauts from U.S. soil since 2011.

Since the 1960s, the crew quarters in the Neil Armstrong Operations and Checkout Building served as the last stop before astronauts boarded their spacecraft and launched into space.

The quarters haven’t seen astronauts since the end of the shuttle program in 2011. Now, parts of the building are getting upgrades ahead of Kennedy Space Center’s return to human spaceflight.

NASA is partnering with private companies SpaceX and Boeing to launch astronauts to the International Space Station sometime next year. The upgraded facility will help get the astronauts in their spacesuits before the launch.

Program leaders are expected to give an update on the commercial crew program later this week at the Johnson Space Center in Houston.

Brendan Byrne
Brendan covers space news for WMFE, everything from rocket launches to the latest scientific discoveries in our universe. He hosts WMFE's weekly radio show and podcast "Are We There Yet?" which explores human space exploration. Brendan is a native Floridian, born and raised in Broward County. He moved to Central Florida in 2005 to attend the University of Central Florida. He began working at WMFE as a college intern where he discovered his love for public radio.
See stories by Brendan Byrne
