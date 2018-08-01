FDOT says no Penalties or Late Fees: Conduent is Responsible for SunPass Backlogs

SunPass customers in the state will not have to pay late fees or penalties just because transactions were backlogged at tolls. About half of the transactions that date back from the beginning of June have been processed, with another 152 million to go. Gov. Rick Scott says the Florida Department of Transportation continues to work with Conduent (Con-due-ent) which runs the customer billing site. But Florida is withholding payments to the company.

“They’re gonna go through the backlog. DOT’s gonna make sure that people aren’t overcharged. They’re gonna hold the vendor accountable.”

Conduent says they’re allocating additional resources to improve customer service on the site.

Sen. Bill Nelson of Florida is among those asking the Federal Trade Commission to investigate the company.

