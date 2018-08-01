© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

FDOT says no Penalties or Late Fees: Conduent is Responsible for SunPass Backlogs

By Danielle Prieur
Published August 1, 2018 at 3:25 AM EDT
SunPass users' accounts should be updated through early June. Photo: Flickr Creative Commons

SunPass customers in the state will not have to pay late fees or penalties just because transactions were backlogged at tolls. About half of the transactions that date back from the beginning of June have been processed, with another 152 million to go. Gov. Rick Scott says the Florida Department of Transportation continues to work with Conduent (Con-due-ent) which runs the customer billing site. But Florida is withholding payments to the company.

“They’re gonna go through the backlog. DOT’s gonna make sure that people aren’t overcharged. They’re gonna hold the vendor accountable.”

Conduent says they’re allocating additional resources to improve customer service on the site.

Sen. Bill Nelson of Florida is among those asking the Federal Trade Commission to investigate the company.

If you'd like to listen to the full story, please click on the clip above.

Tags
Central Florida Newssunpasstollscarsaccountsfeesupdates
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
See stories by Danielle Prieur
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details