© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Fishkind Conversations: The Economics Of Greyhound Racing

By Catherine Welch
Published July 31, 2018 at 12:15 AM EDT
fishkind-studio-640x496

There are a variety of amendments on the ballot in Florida this fall including Amendment 13, which would ban Greyhound racing in Florida if approved by more than 60% of the voters.

While emotions run high on this issue, there is scant economic information.

Legal Greyhound racing and wagering occurs in five states: Florida, Alabama, Arkansas, West Virginia and Texas. According to the Division of pari-mutuel racing, there are 21 greyhound racing permit holders in Florida with 12 greyhound race tracks currently in operation.

In addition to live greyhound racing, 11 of those tracks have card rooms. The tracks in Miami-Dade County and Broward County are also permitted to have slot machines.

Tags
Central Florida NewsFishkind Economic Commentaries
Catherine Welch
See stories by Catherine Welch
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details