“They Need this Money”: Florida Firefighter and his Wife Fight for Change in Legislation

By Danielle Prieur
Published July 30, 2018 at 7:39 AM EDT
Jay Post's throat cancer diagnosis changed his life. Now that he's recovering, he wants to make sure other firefighters get the insurance and benefits they need. Photo: Danielle Prieur

When asked if he regrets being a firefighter, Jay Post’s answer is almost automatic.

But before Post can respond, he holds an electronic larynyx to his neck. He’s used the small device to speak ever since his voice box was removed during his total laryngectomy.

“It’s a great job. It’s a great brotherhood. I’ve been out of it for eight or nine years now. But I’m still in the brotherhood. You’re in the brotherhood and sisterhood until the day you die.”

Post almost died from complications of the surgery to treat the throat cancer he says he got on the job.

If you’d like to listen to the full story, please click on the link above. You’re also welcome to join us at  a symposium on the subject at Valencia College on Thursday from 5–7 PM.

Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
