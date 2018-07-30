© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Patients Get a Little Extra Compassion and Necessary Health Screenings During New Rounds Program

By Danielle Prieur
Published July 30, 2018 at 2:17 PM EDT
Mothers and fathers of premature babies in the NICU need a little extra care as well, especially when it comes to mental well being. Photo: Flickr Creative Commons

Florida Hospital is screening for postpartum depression in parents of babies in the neo-natal intensive care unit. Chaplain Jocelyn Shaw says a team of a physicians, nurses, counselors and chaplains ask questions to get at the patient’s overall physical and mental health.

“Our patients in the NICU have no voice because they’re babies.  But their parents have a very loud voice. Our babies don’t speak but their parents have a lot to say.”

A recent study in the Journal of Perinatology found 25 percent of mothers suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder, or PTSD, after having a baby in the NICU.

If you'd like to listen to the full story, please click on the clip above.

Tags
HealthPTSDdepressionPregnancy Seriesanxietychildbirthinfant mortalitybabiesprematurebirth
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
See stories by Danielle Prieur
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details