SunRail Increases its Service Along 17 Miles of Track, Four New Stops Starting Monday

By Danielle Prieur
Published July 28, 2018 at 9:02 AM EDT
Kissimmee will be one of four new towns added to the line. Photo: Flickr Creative Commons

SunRail opened an additional 17 miles of track to riders after a week of testing the line.

Spokesperson Steve Olson says four new stations at Meadow Woods, Tupperware, downtown Kissimmee and Poinciana will serve an estimated 2,000 passengers a day and cut down on their commute.

“We can really help cut that commute time. If you look at 35 minutes between Church Street Station and Poinciana and a little more than that. You can’t do that in a car. And it comes down to the time, and the quality of life. It cuts down on the wear and tear of your vehicle. Maybe you don’t even need a second vehicle.”

Eventually the service will run along nearly 61 miles across central Florida in a north-south direction.

If you'd like to listen to the full story, please click on the clip above.

Tags
Central Florida NewsCentral FloridaOrlandocarstrainpublic transportationemissionscost analysis
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
See stories by Danielle Prieur
