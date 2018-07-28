SunRail Increases its Service Along 17 Miles of Track, Four New Stops Starting Monday

SunRail opened an additional 17 miles of track to riders after a week of testing the line.

Spokesperson Steve Olson says four new stations at Meadow Woods, Tupperware, downtown Kissimmee and Poinciana will serve an estimated 2,000 passengers a day and cut down on their commute.

“We can really help cut that commute time. If you look at 35 minutes between Church Street Station and Poinciana and a little more than that. You can’t do that in a car. And it comes down to the time, and the quality of life. It cuts down on the wear and tear of your vehicle. Maybe you don’t even need a second vehicle.”

Eventually the service will run along nearly 61 miles across central Florida in a north-south direction.

