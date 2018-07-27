© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Want To Get An Great Look At Mars? Here's Where To Go

By Brendan Byrne
Published July 27, 2018 at 2:38 AM EDT
Mars. Photo: NASA

Starting Friday night, Mars will appear the brightest it has ever been in more than a decade.

It’s called the Mars Opposition and the red planet will appear as a super-bright orange star in our night sky.

While the Earth and Mars approach each other every two years, this approach is the closest the planets have been in 15 years, only 35 million miles apart.

The best view of the Mars Opposition will be through a telescope although a plant-wide dust storm on the surface may make searching for craters on the red planet difficult this year. Science centers and planetariums are hosting events throughout the weekend.

You can also use sky mapping apps to find Mars right in your own backyard.

The planet will begin to rise above the horizon at about 9:30 each night.

 

Viewing Events:

Orlando Science Center

Date: Saturday, July 28 12 a.m - 2 a.m.

Cost: $5

Location: 777 E Princeton Street, Orlando, FL 32803

More Details

 

Emil Buehler Planetarium at Seminole State College

Date: July 27, July 28, August 3 and August 4 -- All days from 9:00 p.m. - 12 a.m.

Cost: Free

Location: 100 Weldon Blvd, Sanford, FL 32773

More Details

