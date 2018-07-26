Young Puerto Ricans Have Registered to Vote, but They Face Challenges Before They get to the Polls

UCF political science professor Aubrey Jewett says it’s unclear how many Puerto Ricans have registered to vote in Florida. With the influx of new arrivals after Hurricane Maria, he says they’ll be a political force if they vote as a block.

“For newly registered Puerto Rican voters what statistics tell us is that people who move here from New York and New Jersey of Puerto Rican descent do tend to register and lean Democrat throughout the county like many Hispanics throughout the country. Puerto Ricans who come here from the island are much more likely to register with no party affiliation.”

The deadline to register to vote in the August primary is Monday.

