© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Young Puerto Ricans Have Registered to Vote, but They Face Challenges Before They get to the Polls

By Danielle Prieur
Published July 26, 2018 at 12:22 PM EDT
Puerto Rican voters could decide the vote in November based on numbers alone. Photo: Flickr Creative Commons

UCF political science professor Aubrey Jewett says it’s unclear how many Puerto Ricans have registered to vote in Florida.  With the influx of new arrivals after Hurricane Maria, he says they’ll be a political force if they vote as a block.

“For newly registered Puerto Rican voters what statistics tell us is that people who move here from New York and New Jersey of Puerto Rican descent do tend to register and lean Democrat throughout the county like many Hispanics throughout the country. Puerto Ricans who come here from the island are much more likely to register with no party affiliation.”

The deadline to register to vote in the August primary is Monday.

If you'd like to listen to the full story, please click on the clip above.

 

 

Tags
Central Florida NewsFloridaPuerto Ricovoter registrationvotingyoung voters
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
See stories by Danielle Prieur
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details