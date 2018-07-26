Disney To Get Rid Of Plastic Straws At Parks Around The World

Walt Disney is the latest company to announce a plan to eliminate plastic straws. The company plans to get rid of them by mid-2019.

Disney said it’s going to get rid of single-use plastic straws and stirrers at its locations around the world. It’s not clear if Disney Tokyo will participate as it's not Disney owned and operated.

The company said this means a reduction of more than 175 million straws and 13 million stirrers a year. Disney points to a quote from Walt himself: "Conservation isn’t just the business of a few people. It’s a matter that concerns all of us."

Disney also plans to transition to refillable in-room amenities in hotels and on cruise ships over the next few years. And the theme park plans to reduce the number of plastic shopping bags by asking customers to buy reusable bags for what it says will be a nominal price.