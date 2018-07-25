© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
No 'Space Force' For Now, Says Congress

By Brendan Byrne
Published July 25, 2018 at 1:46 AM EDT
The Pentagon. Photo: Air Force / Department of Defense

President Donald Trump asked the Department of Defense to create a new branch of the military -- a Space Force. But the new branch didn’t make the cut in the next budget.

The President asked his Secretary of Defense to jump-start the Space Force, but ultimately Congress is responsible for creating a new branch of the military.

In the National Defense Authorization Act for fiscal year 2019 released this week, Congress did not explicitly create the Space Force.

The act did, however, tackle some issues of space and the military. Citing threats from Russia and China to deny the U.S. access to space, it called on the Secretary of Defense to prepare for space to become a war fighting domain and to develop a space war fighting policy.

Some policy analysts say the authorization act puts Congress on a path towards creating a Space Corps instead of a Space Force or Space Guard. A Space Corps would have a similar management and organizational structure to the Marines.

Brendan Byrne
Brendan covers space news for WMFE, everything from rocket launches to the latest scientific discoveries in our universe. He hosts WMFE's weekly radio show and podcast "Are We There Yet?" which explores human space exploration. Brendan is a native Floridian, born and raised in Broward County. He moved to Central Florida in 2005 to attend the University of Central Florida. He began working at WMFE as a college intern where he discovered his love for public radio.
