© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

NASA Mission To The Sun Faces Additional Delays

By Brendan Byrne
Published July 25, 2018 at 10:00 AM EDT
Parker Solar Probe artist rendering. Photo: NASA/Johns Hopkins APL/Steve Gribben

NASA needs more time before launching a spacecraft to the sun from the Space Coast. The launch is now targeted for August 11.

The Parker Solar Probe will swoop to within 4 million miles of the surface of the sun facing temperatures of nearly 2,500 degrees Fahrenheit.

That is, once it leaves the ground.

The spacecraft developed a leak earlier this month and during final processing, technicians discovered a small strip of foam inside its protective nosecone requiring an additional inspection.

The new launch date leaves just a little over a week for additional delays. Because the spacecraft is relying on orbits around Venus to get it to the Sun at the right speed, there’s a short window during which it can launch. If it misses this window, it will have to wait until next May.

Scientists hope the spacecraft will uncover details to better predict space weather, which has an impact on our power grids and satellites.

A United Launch Alliance Delta IV Heavy rocket will launch the spacecraft. It will make it's first approach of the sun in just a few months. If the spacecraft launches during this year's window, it will make it's closest approach to the Sun December 2024.

When the probe does arrive at the Sun, it will be traveling at 430,000 thousand miles per hour -- fast enough to get from Philadelphia to Washington, D.C. in just one second.

Tags
Space
Brendan Byrne
Brendan covers space news for WMFE, everything from rocket launches to the latest scientific discoveries in our universe. He hosts WMFE's weekly radio show and podcast "Are We There Yet?" which explores human space exploration. Brendan is a native Floridian, born and raised in Broward County. He moved to Central Florida in 2005 to attend the University of Central Florida. He began working at WMFE as a college intern where he discovered his love for public radio.
See stories by Brendan Byrne
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details