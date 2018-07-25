Lobster Miniseason Is Underway In Florida

MIAMI (AP) — The annual two-day lobster miniseason has arrived and divers are hitting the water.

The season lasts until midnight on Thursday. The regular season begins Aug. 6 and lasts until March 31.

Florida wildlife officers made three arrests late Tuesday before the season even got underway. Officers from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission stopped a boat in Islamorada in the Florida Keys and found about 20 spiny lobsters in a netted bag.

Officer Billy Thompson tells the Miami Herald the men will face separate misdemeanor charges for each lobster.

Thousands of people flock to the Keys for the annual miniseason, where the limit is six per day. For much of the rest of Florida, the limit is 12 per day.