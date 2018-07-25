Affordable and Sustainable Housing Project Sets the Bar for Future Developments in Orlando

New Horizons Apartment Homes opened in the Orlando in Washington Shores on the city’s West Side. They’ll offer families and veterans two bedroom-units at $650 a month with low utilities because of energy saving features. Florida Green Building Coalition’s CJ Davila says they’re a model for future projects that are affordable but also sustainable in Central Florida.

“It’s really just driven by owner presence and demands to build green here in Central Florida. The coastal communities are doing a great job building green. Miami Dade is kind of leading the way. All new construction in Miami-Dade is mandated to be green.”

The apartments are each fitted with solar panels, LED lights and high-efficiency water heaters.

