Affordable and Sustainable Housing Project Sets the Bar for Future Developments in Orlando

By Danielle Prieur
Published July 25, 2018 at 11:39 AM EDT
58 units will offer low-income families and veterans a safe and affordable place to live in the city. Photo: Danielle Prieur

New Horizons Apartment Homes opened in the Orlando in Washington Shores on the city’s West Side. They’ll offer families and veterans two bedroom-units at $650 a month with low utilities because of energy saving features. Florida Green Building Coalition’s CJ Davila says they’re a model for future projects that are affordable but also sustainable in Central Florida.

“It’s really just driven by owner presence and demands to build green here in Central Florida. The coastal communities are doing a great job building green. Miami Dade is kind of leading the way. All new construction in Miami-Dade is mandated to be green.”

The apartments are each fitted with solar panels, LED lights and high-efficiency water heaters.

Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
