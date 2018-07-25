© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

AARP Study Shows More Seniors are Choosing Housing Alternatives

By Danielle Prieur
Published July 25, 2018 at 5:00 AM EDT
Cohousing is offering seniors a sense of community with additional medical care support. Photo: Danielle Prieur

The American Association of Retired Persons estimates more than three-quarters of  people 45 and older want to stay in their homes as they age.

One way for them to do that is co-housing. It gives people the opportunity to live independently but in a community where they share some expenses and activities including chores.

There are 165 communities registered with the nonprofit Cohousing Association of the United States and that number is expected to grow as the population ages.

If you'd like to listen to the full story, you can listen to it on Marketplace Morning Edition.

Tags
marketplaceHealthSeniorscohousingAARP
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
See stories by Danielle Prieur
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details