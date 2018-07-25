AARP Study Shows More Seniors are Choosing Housing Alternatives

The American Association of Retired Persons estimates more than three-quarters of people 45 and older want to stay in their homes as they age.

One way for them to do that is co-housing. It gives people the opportunity to live independently but in a community where they share some expenses and activities including chores.

There are 165 communities registered with the nonprofit Cohousing Association of the United States and that number is expected to grow as the population ages.

