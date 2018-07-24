© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Florida Panther Struck And Killed By Vehicle

By WMFE Staff
Published July 24, 2018 at 5:52 AM EDT
Photo courtesy Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission
Photo courtesy Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission

NAPLES, Fla. (AP) — An endangered Florida panther has been struck and killed by a vehicle.

It's the 16th fatal collision this year, out of 18 total panther deaths.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission says that the remains of the 4-year-old male were collected Saturday in Picayune Strand State Forest in Collier County.

Florida panthers once roamed the entire Southeast, but now their habitat mostly is confined to a small region of Florida along the Gulf of Mexico. Up to 230 Florida panthers remain in the wild.

Tags
Central Florida News
WMFE Staff
See stories by WMFE Staff
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details