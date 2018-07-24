© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Curry Ford Road Experiment a Success, says New Report

By Danielle Prieur
Published July 24, 2018 at 1:23 PM EDT
Slower commute times, but better safety? Photo: Flickr Creative Commons

According to a recent report from city planning nonprofit Smart Growth America, the Curry Ford Road Safety project decreased speeding and increased biking and walking. Chris Cairns is a Transportation Manager with the City of Orlando.

He says the City is already planning a similar project at Robinson Street near Lake Eola.

He said they plan on paring down the four lane road to three and adding more pedestrian islands, but that the project is still a few years off at this point.

According to the Governor’s Highway Association, Florida was one of five states that accounted for 43 percent of all pedestrian versus car deaths across the county in 2017.

If you'd like to listen to the full story, please click on the clip above.

