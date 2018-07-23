© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Orlando Police Can No Longer Ask About a Person's Immigration Status: New TRUST Act Takes Effect

By Danielle Prieur
Published July 23, 2018 at 12:49 PM EDT
The new Act will make it illegal to ask victims or perpetrators of a crime their immigration status. Photo: Danielle Prieur

The Orlando City Council approved a new policy prohibiting police officers from asking people about their immigration status. Jillian Hakemien is a member of Orange County Classroom Teachers Association. She says this is good news for her students who are non-native English speakers and their families.

“They were so scared when their parents had to come pick them up at school that they wouldn’t want to get sick because they didn’t want their parents to risk driving. That’s not a pressure we should be ever putting on a child.”

An attorney for the Trust Orlando Coalition says the law does not apply to Border Patrol and ICE

If you'd like to listen to the full story, please click on the clip above.

