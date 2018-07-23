© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Florida Governor to Congress: Work More Or Cut Pay

By WMFE Staff
Published July 23, 2018 at 6:08 AM EDT
MEDLEY, Florida (AP) — Florida Gov. Rick Scott wants to cut the pay of members of Congress.

The Republican candidate for U.S. Senate on Monday will propose that House members and U.S. senators must work full-time in order to qualify for their full annual salary of $174,000.

Scott argues that members of Congress too often only work three days a week. He also wants to limit recess periods.

Scott is challenging U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson in this year's election. Scott, a multi-millionaire businessman, is leaving the governor's office due to term limits.

Scott isn't the first Republican to contend members of Congress aren't working hard enough to justify their pay.

Several other GOP politicians over the last few years have argued that Congress should become a part-time job. In Florida, legislators only meet for a few weeks a year.

