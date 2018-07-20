© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Health Screenings for Parents and Their Children Get Them Health-Ready for the Busy School Year Ahead

By Danielle Prieur
Published July 20, 2018 at 2:03 PM EDT
Shepherd's Hope offers free screenings next week. Photo: Flickr Creative Commons

Nemours Children’s Health System and Shepherd’s Hope have joined up again to offer free health screenings for school age children under 18. There are four locations throughout Orlando, Longwood, and Ocoee. Some locations offer free vision and hearing screenings. Nemours’ Dr. Al Torres says this service is crucial for uninsured families throughout Central Florida.

“Imagine you’re struggling to just get food on the table. Paying $50 for a physical or more for a mammogram which could detect breast cancer early is just not doable. They do neglect their own health because they can’t afford it.”

Screenings run July 24 through August 1. Appointments must be made by phone beforehand. Visit this page for the sites' phone numbers.

If you'd like to listen to the full story, please click on the link above.

