Florida Dental Association says Many Uninsured People go Without Care. That’s Why a Local Office is Offering it for Free.

By Danielle Prieur
Published July 19, 2018 at 9:26 PM EDT
Lee Vista Dental is offering free cleanings and extractions this weekend. Photo: Flickr Creative Commons

Patients as young as seven can get free cleanings and extractions on Saturday at Lee Vista Dental in Orlando. Dr Michael Singh is one of the dentists providing the care to patients without dental insurance.

“It’s absolutely a huge priority and a lot of people do neglect their dental care not out of choice. It does make it pretty tough on people so just something as simple as opening our office for a day just to get some people in. Help them out. Get them on the right track to improving their dental care.”

The Florida Department of Health found that more than 70 percent of dentists in the state didn’t serve Medicaid patients.

