Mayaro Virus: Florida’s Next Mosquito-Borne Illness?

By Danielle Prieur
Published July 18, 2018 at 2:03 PM EDT
Florida has the perfect breed of mosquitoes and climate for the disease. Photo: Flickr Creative Commons

There have been no cases of Mayaro viruses in Florida yet, but University of Florida’s Barry Alto there could be if it continues to spread from South America. He says Florida has the right climate and mosquitoes for Mayaro. Florida has seen a rise in other mosquito-borne diseases like Zika, dengue, and chikungunya.

“We’ve had three major viruses with local transmission in Florida. In ten years. Two of those three have occurred in the last few years. It’s not the last. There will be other viruses that emerge.”

Alto says there’s no vaccine for the disease, but it’s rarely fatal. It usually causes flu-like symptoms and joint pain.

Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
