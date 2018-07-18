Harris Corp To Build Deep Space Communication System For NASA Astronauts

Melbourne-based Harris Corporation was selected to supply the astronaut audio system for NASA’s Orion deep space capsule.

Orion contractor Lockheed Martin selected Harris to develop audio control units, speakers inside the Orion capsule, and communication devices that will go inside an astronauts’ space suit or clip to their shirt sleeve.

The capsule will send humans to an orbit near the moon as early as 2022 -- a first since the Apollo program. The technology will help astronauts explore deep space, said Harris Corporation Vice President Murali Krishnan.

“It allows the astronaut to talk to each other and talk back to Earth as they go beyond LEO, or low Earth orbit, as they go to the moon or even Mars,” said Krishnan.

Much of the work will be done in central Florida. “Harris is really fortunate to be in a really growing industry and our business is growing," said Krishnan. "We are actually doing a lot of hiring in central Florida.”

Harris Corporation develops communication, electronic and intelligence systems and said its technology has been on board every human U.S. space mission.