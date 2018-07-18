© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Airport Workers Want a Union at Orlando International Airport: Many Make Less Than $6/hr

By Danielle Prieur
Published July 18, 2018 at 2:06 PM EDT
Airport workers want a union and they want fair pay. Photo: Flickr Creative Commons

Workers at the Orlando International Airport want to be able to unionize. Carlos Batista is a wheelchair handler. He makes less than $6 an hour. Workers are asking for a $15 an hour wage.

“It’s gotten really bad. And I was ready to leave but the union came and spoke to us and I said we have hope. I got hope now.”

A spokesperson with the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority says they don’t control workers’ wages as they contract out those jobs to smaller independent businesses.

If you'd like to listen to the full story, please click on the clip above.

Tags
Central Florida NewsOrlandowageairportsLiving Wageunionairport workerssalaryworkers rights
