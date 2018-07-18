© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
A Call For Design Ideas In Pulse Memorial Plans

By Amy Green
Published July 18, 2018 at 2:00 AM EDT
Mourners at a Pulse ceremony two years after the mass shooting. Photo by Danielle Prieur

The onePULSE Foundation is calling for design ideas for a permanent memorial at the mass shooting site.

The foundation is calling for ideas relating to architecture, landscape, urbanism and artistic intervention submitted through its website.

Design ideas will be accepted through the end of August through what organizers call an Ideas Generator on the website.

An earlier survey and series of community meetings sought public input on the future of the Pulse site where 49 died and dozens more were injured in the 2016 mass shooting.

All ideas eventually will be compiled into a request for proposals for artists and designers.

A temporary memorial was unveiled at the nightclub in May featuring trees and grassy areas.

Amy Green
Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s work has been heard on NPR and seen in PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor, among many other publications. She began her career at The Associated Press in Nashville, Tenn. Amy grew up in Florida and lives in Orlando with her 7-year-old daughter.
