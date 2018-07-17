© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

No Radiation Needed: 3D Tool Creates Maps of Patients’ Hearts Before Procedures

By Danielle Prieur
Published July 17, 2018 at 7:12 AM EDT
Picasa 3.0
/
Doctors can visualize the source of the irregular heartbeat and place catheters. Photo: Flickr Creative Commons

A new mapping technology is helping doctors determine where to place life-saving catheters in patients with irregular heartbeats without the use of radiation. It’s being used at Florida Hospital. One of these patients is 14-year-old Greyson Abraham who has a heart condition that can cause sudden cardiac death in young athletes. He credits the procedure with helping him get back on the field.

"I could play sports again and my heart wouldn’t do anything wrong anymore. It was just a week of not doing heavy lifting, it was an easy recovery.”

Mayo Clinic says estimates young athletes account for 1 in every 50,000 sudden cardiac deaths a year.

To listen to the full story, please click on the clip above.

Tags
cancerHealthtechnologyHeartRadiationheart attackcathether3D mappingvisualizationdiagnostic
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
See stories by Danielle Prieur
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details