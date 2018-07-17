Gov. Rick Scott Gets Another Endorsement: This Time From Small Business Owners

Local political leaders were on hand at Restaurant Equipment World for the endorsement of Gov. Rick Scott. Orange County Republicans Chair Charles Hart took the day off just to see the National Federation of Independent Businesses endorse him in his Senate Race.

"I think that he’s always going to have small businesses at heart. So for example, he’s going to vote for taxes. He’s going to vote to streamline business deregulation.”

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics,the labor force in the state is the largest it’s been in a past decade at more than 10 million in May.

