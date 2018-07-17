© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Gov. Rick Scott says There were Cyber Attacks during National U.S. Elections, Wants to Make Sure the Same Doesn't Happen in Florida

By Danielle Prieur
Published July 17, 2018 at 12:11 PM EDT
Gov. Rick Scott says he disagrees with President Trump when it comes to Russia. Photo: Danielle Prieur

During an endorsement event in Orlando, Governor Rick Scott said he thinks Russia tampered in U.S. elections which is why he’s trying to put measures in place to make sure elections in Florida are secure from cyberattack.

Scott overruled the Secretary of State Ken Detzner in May and told local officials to seek more than 19 million dollars from a federal program to protect future elections in the state.

If you'd like to listen to the full story, please click on the clip above.

Tags
Central Florida NewsPRESIDENTRick ScottFloridaRussiagovernorsenateDonald TrumpPutinHelsinki Summit
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
See stories by Danielle Prieur
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details