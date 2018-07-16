© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

No More Sewage Sludge Dumping Near St. Johns River, Advocates Demand

By Amy Green
Published July 16, 2018 at 2:00 AM EDT
The St. Johns River. Photo courtesy the University of North Florida.
The St. Johns River. Photo courtesy the University of North Florida.

Advocates want an end to sewage sludge dumped near the St. Johns River.

The St. Johns Riverkeeper Headwaters Advisory Council says the sewage sludge is responsible for a toxic algae bloom in Blue Cypress Lake, south of Melbourne.

In a letter to the Florida Department of Environmental Protection and St. Johns River Water Management District, the advocates want an immediate moratorium on the dumping.

They say sewage sludge is a byproduct of the wastewater treatment process that often is used as fertilizer by farms and ranches but can pollute waterways.

They say the dumping was banned in the Everglades and now is responsible for nutrient pollution in the upper St. Johns River, Econlockhatchee River and Lake Jesup basins.

The Department of Environmental Protection says it temporarily has stopped the dumping near Blue Cypress Lake and appointed a committee to evaluate the practice statewide.

Tags
Central Florida Newsst. johns riverEnvironment
Amy Green
Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s work has been heard on NPR and seen in PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor, among many other publications. She began her career at The Associated Press in Nashville, Tenn. Amy grew up in Florida and lives in Orlando with her 7-year-old daughter.
See stories by Amy Green
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details