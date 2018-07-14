© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Performance Art with a Purpose: Manuel Oliver Creates Murals for His Son

By Danielle Prieur
Published July 14, 2018 at 5:09 AM EDT
Manual Oliver creates his mural. Photo: Danielle Prieur

The father of a Parkland shooting victim began a March for Our Lives voter registration event in Orlando this weekend. Using some cans of spray paint, a piece of plywood, and a hammer his message was simple: shooters, leave our kids alone. https://vimeo.com/279936786   Manuel’s son, Joaquin was one of the 17 victims of the Valentine’s Day at shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas. He says he creates art to make people reflect on gun violence, but it’s only through voting that real change can come. “Why has any other kid suffered what Joaquin suffered that day. Why does anyone need to worry about being in a nightclub without being shot?” [gallery type="slideshow" size="medium" ids="89250,89251,89252,89257,89254,89258,89259"] The tour continues in Daytona Beach. If you'd like to listen to the full story, please click on the clip above.  

 

 

