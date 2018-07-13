© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Intersection: Poet Brian Turner Releases Jazz Album

By Matthew Peddie
Published July 13, 2018 at 9:32 AM EDT
Ben Kramer (l), and Brian Turner. Photo: Matthew Peddie, WMFE

Orlando based writer Brian Turner is best known for his poetry. Turner’s collections Here, Bullet,  and Phantom Noise and his memoir My Life as a Foreign Country draw on his experience in the US army.

Turner’s newest project is a bit different though. He assembled a group of musicians, The Interplanetary Acoustic Team, and they’re releasing an album 11 11 (Me Smiling) that includes lyrics by his late wife, the poet Ilyse Kuznetz, who died in 2016.

Brian Turner joins Intersection for a conversation about the album along with Ben Kramer who performs bass, keyboards and theremin and engineered the album. 

 

Tags
Central Florida NewsIntersectionIntersection Sessions
Matthew Peddie
See stories by Matthew Peddie
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details