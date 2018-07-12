© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

University of Central Florida Receives More than $180 Million in Research Dollars

By Danielle Prieur
Published July 12, 2018 at 3:17 PM EDT
Arecibo Observatory is just one of the projects that will benefit from the new grant. Photo: Flickr Creative Commons

The University of Central Florida received more than 180 million in research dollars this year. UCF’s Dean of the College of Graduate Studies Elizabeth Klonoff says research clusters and other interdisciplinary teams that tackle science and engineering problems accounted for nearly half of these dollars.

“In the next five to ten years I expect us to lead in alternative energy because of our interdisciplinary research clusters.”

The University is aiming to hit a 250 million dollar research goal by 2020.

If you'd like to listen to the full story, please click on the clip above.

 

Tags
university of central floridascienceresearchHealthengineeringgrantmoneyAreciboalternative energy
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
See stories by Danielle Prieur
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details