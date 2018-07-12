© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
March for Our Lives Sponsored Event Will Register Young Voters in Orlando Tomorrow Night

By Danielle Prieur
Published July 12, 2018 at 3:24 PM EDT
There will also be information booths, live bands and BBQ at the event. Photo: Flickr Creative Commons

Survivors of the Parkland and Pulse shootings along with local political leaders will be on hand to register people to vote at an event in downtown Orlando tomorrow. It’s part of March for Our Live’s national voter registration drive. The goal is electing candidates who support tightening gun laws. The NRA’s Amy Hunter says the organization has a similar program called Trigger the Vote.

“We’ve had a great success with this program and second amendment voters are really activated. They’re really watching what’s happening and they’re really concerned about their second amendment rights.”

Tomorrow night’s event will take place at Walt Disney Amphitheater at Lake Eola from 6-10 pm.

Tags
Central Florida NewsOrlandoLake Eolagun violencePulsegun reformParklandMarch For Our Livesmarchrally
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
