Fears Of More Algae As Flows To Resume From Lake Okeechobee

More toxic algae is feared in coastal estuaries as water managers announce plans to resume flows from a water-swollen Lake Okeechobee.

The flows come after record rain in May pushed the state's largest lake close to its highest level in more than a decade, with four months remaining of hurricane season.

Water managers plan to minimize the impact by discharging lake water in pulses, simulating rain. Advocate Jacqui Thurlow-Lippisch says she worries about the Indian River Lagoon.

"I hate to say this, but I don't see this algae problem going away. I don't see how it can, with the temperatures rising, and more people moving and the pollution. We're going to be stuck with this for about 10 years."

Gov. Rick Scott declared a state of emergency this week in seven counties in response to the algae, some of it toxic, blooming in Lake Okeechobee and coastal estuaries.