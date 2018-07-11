Raised Gardens With a Purpose are Cropping up Across Central Florida: They’re Aimed at Tackling Food Insecurity

A Central Florida nonprofit is aiming to feed hungry University of Central Florida students through urban farming. Fleet Farming’s Greg Noonan says sites like the one at the University of Central Florida are offering local, organic produce.

“The raised bed systems of the permaculture systems which are designed with Florida’s environment in mind both of these allow us to plant in places where we couldn’t do a lot. We’re able to plant and maintain gardens for people that wouldn’t have the resources or access to.”

Students are encouraged to take freely from the gardens. Any leftover produce is donated to Knights Pantry, which also provides clothing and toiletries to students who need them on campus.

If you'd like to listen to the full story, please click on the clip above.