© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Ad Campaign Attacks Scott On Climate Change, Puerto Rico

By Amy Green
Published July 11, 2018 at 11:41 AM EDT
FEMA will offer some housing assistance, but otherwise families would need to move back to Puerto Rico to get the benefits from most of the other programs. Photo: Flickr, Creative Commons
FEMA will offer some housing assistance, but otherwise families would need to move back to Puerto Rico to get the benefits from most of the other programs. Photo: Flickr, Creative Commons

 

A new advertising campaign attacks Gov. Rick Scott's record on climate change as thousands of Puerto Ricans who evacuated the island after Hurricane Maria remain in Florida.

The nonprofit Alianza for Progress is behind the bilingual TV and online advertising that will appear over the next two weeks.

Scott won’t say if he believes man-made climate change is real, but he does tout state spending on flood mitigation and beach re-nourishment.

Alianza President Marcos Vilar describes the governor's climate change denial as hypocritical as he appeals to Puerto Rican voters.

"That just tells you how out of touch he is with our reality. And here we are, thousands of Puerto Ricans had to leave the island after the hurricane. We are no strangers to climate change and to climate impacts."

Scott has visited Puerto Rico several times since Hurricane Maria, even as he is unwilling to acknowledge the threat of man-made climate change. Scott is running to unseat U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson.

"Gov. Scott has remained committed to supporting the Puerto Rican community and families both here in Florida and in Puerto Rico," his campaign says in a statement. "He will continue to fight for what matters most to them in D.C."

Editor's Note: This story has been updated with a response from the Rick Scott campaign.

Tags
Central Florida NewsPuerto RicoEnvironment
Amy Green
Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s work has been heard on NPR and seen in PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor, among many other publications. She began her career at The Associated Press in Nashville, Tenn. Amy grew up in Florida and lives in Orlando with her 7-year-old daughter.
See stories by Amy Green
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details