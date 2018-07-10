© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Families Can Now Receive Instant Updates on Loved Ones in Surgery or Intensive Care By Using an App

By Danielle Prieur
Published July 10, 2018 at 12:16 PM EDT
A new app makes it easier for families to communicate with family members in the hospital. Photo: EASE

An app is helping families connect with their loved ones in the hospital. Arnold Palmer Children Hospital’s Hamish Munro, who co-developed the app, says people used it during Hurricane Irma to get texts, videos, and photos every thirty minutes about their family members.

“We live in a very photogenic society. We communicate by Facebook and LinkedIn and everything and this is an adaptation of that. The operating room has been one of the last areas in a hospital to be transparent and we’re really trying to change that mindset.”

The EASE app is being used in more than 35 hospitals nation-wide including the local Orlando Health and Nemours healthcare systems.

If you'd like to listen to the full story, please click on the clip above.

Tags
healthHealthappsurgeryupdateICUNICUpediatricpatients
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
See stories by Danielle Prieur
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details