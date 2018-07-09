© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

You Could be Sharing Your Pet’s Medicine Soon: A New Approach to Mosquito-Borne Illnesses?

By Danielle Prieur
Published July 9, 2018 at 8:32 PM EDT
Anti-parasite medicine could be used to stop malaria and Zika from spreading in humans. Photo: Flickr Creative Commons

A recently published study suggest medicine used to kill fleas and ticks in household pets might be effective at stopping mosquito-borne outbreaks in humans. University of Florida’s Derrick Mathias says the drugs still need to pass safety tests in humans and animals. If they do, they could be even more effective than a vaccine response to outbreaks of malaria and Zika in humans.

“It does target all mosquitoes. Essentially you wouldn’t need a different vaccine for each disease. Whereas a vaccine you have to go in and create something distinct for each virus.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report there have already been 67 cases of Zika contracted in the United States.

If you'd like to listen to the full story, please click on the clip above.

 

Tags
HealthcatsMosquitodogsZikamosquito-borne illnessesmalariaparasiteveterinary drugs
Danielle Prieur
Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host during the morning and afternoon drive times. Her reporting has been featured on NPR, Marketplace, Here & Now, and Vox. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern University. In her free time, she enjoys playing her guitar, writing fiction, and cooking.
See stories by Danielle Prieur
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details