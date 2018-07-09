© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Orlando Police To Continue Testing Facial Recognition Software

By Catherine Welch
Published July 9, 2018 at 11:49 AM EDT
The man was accused of inappropriately touching two minors. Photo: Flickr Creative Commons
The Orlando Police Department plans to continue testing facial recognition software that tracks people in real time on city cameras.

Orlando police ran a pilot program using Amazon software called Rekignition. That program tracked volunteer officers on city cameras.

In a memo to the mayor and city council, the department says it will continue testing on volunteer police officers.

The Florida chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union has urged the city to stop using the program.

If the city moves forward after testing, the city council would have to approve a draft policy on how the surveillance software would be used.

