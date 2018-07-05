Deadly Mosquito-Borne Illness Found in Animal Hosts in Orange County

Orange County residents are at greater risk of contracting a deadly mosquito-borne illness after several birds and especially chickens tested positive this past week.

Alvina Chu of the county health department says residents can guard against the eastern equine encephalitis virus by limiting mosquito bites.

"Remove the breeding areas for the mosquitoes around your home. So drain any standing water. Cover your skin with clothing if you’re going to be outside and cover your bare skin with insect repellent.”

The CDC says EEV is one of the more dangerous mosquito-borne illnesses as it’s fatal in one-third of patients who get sick.

