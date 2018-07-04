© 2022 90.7 WMFE. All Rights Reserved.
Public Radio for Central Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

For Water Birds, Fireworks Are Not As Fun

By Amy Green
Published July 4, 2018 at 2:00 AM EDT
Brown pelican. Photo courtesy Wikimedia Commons.
Brown pelican. Photo courtesy Wikimedia Commons.

Fireworks can pose a threat to Florida's water birds.

Conservationists are asking Floridians to avoid setting off fireworks near areas where water birds nest on beaches and the shores of lakes and rivers.

Julie Wraithmell of Audubon of Florida says the racket can disrupt entire colonies.

"To have young chicks scattering, which puts them in danger of getting lost from their parents or crushed underfoot by people who are unaware."

She says the racket can flush birds from nests and even cause chicks to drop into waterways and drown. She asks Floridians to instead enjoy official displays, which are less of a threat.

 

Tags
Central Florida NewsaudubonEnvironment
Amy Green
Amy Green covers the environment and climate change at WMFE News. She is an award-winning journalist and author whose extensive reporting on the Everglades is featured in the book MOVING WATER, published by Johns Hopkins University Press, and podcast DRAINED, available wherever you get your podcasts. Amy’s work has been heard on NPR and seen in PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor, among many other publications. She began her career at The Associated Press in Nashville, Tenn. Amy grew up in Florida and lives in Orlando with her 7-year-old daughter.
See stories by Amy Green
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code
Read the Guidelines
Public Media Code of Integrity
Read More Details