Where You Can Celebrate The Fourth Of July

The City of Orlando's Fireworks at the Fountain at Lake Eola will provide all-around family fun with live entertainment, food and a large children's play area starting at 4 p.m. Fireworks will end the night at 9:20 p.m.

In Winter Park, you can enjoy free hot dogs and watermelon while enjoying the annual children's bike parade and live music. Enjoy the arts with free admission at The Charles Hosmer Morse Museum of American Art from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and The Winter Park History Museum from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

You can find carnival rides and games at the Oviedo Mall hosted by the City of Oviedo from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Fireworks will begin at 9 p.m.

The City of Melbourne's 4th of July Fireworks Celebration will feature a skydiving show by the Air Sports Parachute Team before fireworks at 9 p.m.

New Smyrna Beach will have a free family fishing tournament starting at 9 a.m. with food trucks and live music from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. Fireworks will begin over the river at 9 p.m. At Daytona Beach, will have live music until their fireworks at 9 p.m.

The Brevard Symphony Orchestra will be performing atCocoa Riverfront Park for a night under stars and fireworks.

Live entertainment and fireworks over Lake Monroe to end the night in Sanford.